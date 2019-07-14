Tottenham poised to majorly benefit from Arsenal’s transfer plans going down the drain

Tottenham could be about to move a step closer to the transfer of Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso as Arsenal reportedly face missing out on Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

According to Le Parisien, Fekir is now a top target for Betis, with his signing set to be funded by the sale of Lo Celso, who is seemingly expected to make the move to Tottenham.

If true, this is great news for Spurs as Lo Celso seems a fantastic potential addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, while it also hurts their bitter north London rivals.

A recent report from L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mirror, linked Fekir with Arsenal, stating that the Gunners had been in touch with Lyon ahead of potentially launching an official bid.

This story hasn’t really developed since then, however, so it may be that the France international was never a top priority for Unai Emery’s side.

Still, another recent Mirror report claimed Fekir would only cost around £30million, which looks an absolute bargain and the kind of fee Arsenal can actually afford.

As has been fairly typical of Arsenal this summer, however, it looks like things are not going to go their way.