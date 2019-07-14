Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has reportedly pushed himself a step closer to a £75million transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils in recent months after some top form in the Premier League and for his country in the last couple of years.

And now it seems Maguire may finally be edging that bit closer to getting a big-money move to Old Trafford after a potentially key development.

According to the Mail, the 26-year-old has announced his intention to leave Leicester to manager Brendan Rodgers and his team-mates.

The report suggests that, having neglected to push for a move when United showed an interest in him last summer, he’s now prepared to work harder to get the exit he wants.

The Mail claim he’ll likely cost around £75m and that he doesn’t mind joining MUFC despite their lack of Champions League football.

This all sounds hugely encouraging from a United point of view, and fans will hope he can come in and provide that major upgrade at centre-back that the club needs.