Man United given hope of signing £70m-rated star on the cheap as journo gives full explanation of complicated transfer saga

Manchester United have been given a glimmer of hope of doing a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Portugal international had a superb season last term and continues to be linked with the Red Devils and other leading clubs.

In a recent report from the Daily Mail, Fernandes is being linked with talks over a move to Old Trafford as his club Sporting hold out for £70million for the player.

However, this saga has dragged on and on and in the video below (19.50), reliable journalist Simon Peach explains to The United Stand why that might continue.

The reporter believes there is genuine interest from United in the 24-year-old, and that his club need to sell him this summer.

He thinks, however, that as that is the case, MUFC might be waiting to try a later move in order to pressure Sporting into lowering their demands for him.

Man Utd fans will hope their club know what they’re doing on this one, but it sounds encouraging and like this exciting signing remains realistic.