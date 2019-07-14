Man United handed another small transfer boost as AC Milan join Man City in dropping out of race for £36M target

Man United have been given yet another small transfer boost in their pursuit of Brazilian international Everton, after AC Milan pulled out of the race to sign the player.

According to Globo Esporte, Man United are joined by all of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund in the race for Everton, who Gremio want around £36M (€40M) for.

The report also states that Man City have recently pulled out of the race for Everton, something that United will look at fondly given that it means the club have one less side to beat in the race for the winger.

And following this, it seems like the Red Devils have been given another little boost in their pursuit of Everton, as CalcioMercato are noting that Milan have joined Man City in pulling out of the race to sign him.

Given this, United now have one less side in their way as they look to seal a deal to bring Everton to Old Trafford this summer.

The Gremio forward was brilliant for Brazil at this summer’s Copa America, as he bagged three goals and two assists, with one of these strikes coming in the final, as he helped the Selecao win the competition for a ninth time.

United could definitely do with someone like Everton playing out-wide for them, however given the club’s current options, we think they should focus on bolstering other areas of their side.

The club already have Alexis Sanchez, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to choose from as their wingers, thus it doesn’t look as if they’d need Everton this summer.

However, if they are serious about signing him, we’re sure this news regarding Milan will put a smile on their faces.