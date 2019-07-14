Man United risk MISSING out on superb £70M transfer due to Solskjaer and board disagreements

Man United reportedly risk missing out on the signing of Bruno Fernandes due to disagreements between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club’s board.

Fernandes burst onto the scene for Sporting Lisbon last season, as the Portuguese midfielder bagged a combined 50 goals and assists in all competitions for the Liga NOS side.

And this form seems to have caught the eye of Man United, however the Red Devils may miss out on the player’s signature due to a difference in opinion between the club’s board and manager Solskjaer.

According to Correio da Manha, via the Sun, United are going to have to pay £70M to sign Fernandes this summer, however the club themselves are only willing to fork out £50M to bring him in.

This differs to what Solskjaer believes, as it’s also stated that the Norwegian thinks the club should fork out the £70M needed to sign him.

Given the form he displayed last season, we think it’s perfectly reasonable to pay £70M for Fernandes this summer, especially when you consider that United are lacking a players of his mould.

The Red Devils don’t really have an attacking midfielder other than Paul Pogba’s that’s capable of scoring consistently, thus bringing him should be a no-brainer for the club.

Signing Fernandes would take some of the pressure off of Pogba to deliver from midfield, something that could end up taking the player’s game to a whole new level.

Providing that he stays with them, that is…