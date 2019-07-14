Manchester United set deadline for Real Madrid to complete £150m Paul Pogba transfer

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid after the transfer deadline for Premier League clubs.

Although most European sides can continue to sign players until the 2nd of September, there’s an earlier deadline of August 8th for English teams.

And, according to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd want £150million for Pogba before that date or he’s not going anywhere.

This seems like a fair stance from the Red Devils, who would obviously be unable to replace him if he left after the Premier League transfer deadline.

One imagines there’s a chance, perhaps, that we could see United change their stance if they succeed in signing a top class replacement before that time, though this is not mentioned in the Mirror’s report.

It’s looking tricky for Real Madrid, who surely need to sell before they can buy more big names after already splashing the cash on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer.

Pogba could be another fine addition, despite his struggles with MUFC, but at the moment it seems he’s staying where he is.