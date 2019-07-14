Manchester United star backed to get ‘revenge’ on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid transfer talk

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been backed to get ‘revenge’ on the Red Devils after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s loss of faith in the player.

The Belgium international’s Old Trafford future is up in the air at the moment as the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and others strongly link him with a move away, though a potential deal taking him to Inter Milan has dragged on and on.

Some may feel the decision to axe Lukaku is harsh, but it does seem unlikely he’d be first choice even if he stayed at Man Utd this summer.

Since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford has become the more regular starter at centre-forward, with Lukaku struggling under the Norwegian tactician.

And now former Belgium manager Georges Leekens has hit out at the Red Devils boss over the way he’s tried to force the 26-year-old out of the club.

Leekens suggested this could end up being a move MUFC regret as he backed Lukaku to be fired up to prove Solskjaer wrong if and when he does get his move away.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, but the change of coach at Manchester hasn’t worked well for him,” Leekens is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He looked released when he played for Belgium and you saw that in the way he played and scored in the recent qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland.

“He needs confidence, he needs to feel wanted. When you hesitate over picking him, he feels it and he doesn’t forget it.

“The moment he feels there’s a doubt over him, he won’t hesitate to do what he thinks is best.

“Now I think it’s the right moment for him to go to Italy, to a country where the football is more tactical.

“He will like to take a little bit of revenge – and show Manchester United what they have been missing.”