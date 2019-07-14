Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not being entirely honest about major Manchester United squad concern

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly sending some mixed messages about the Paul Pogba situation at Old Trafford.

The France international continues to dominate headlines for all the wrong reasons after a difficult three years in the Premier League as he’s linked with a move away.

The Daily Mirror continue to link Pogba with Real Madrid, though Man Utd have set a £150million asking price for him and set a deadline of August 8th to let him go.

Bizarrely, Solskjaer has hinted publicly that he could consider making Pogba his captain next season, but the Metro suggest this is just part of a softer media approach than his predecessor Jose Mourinho, whereas in reality he shares many of the Portuguese’s concerns about the player.

The Norwegian tactician is concerned about the 26-year-old’s influence on younger players in his squad, who apparently idolise him to an unhealthy extent, according to the Metro.

In truth, most Red Devils fans will surely be sick of the Pogba saga by this point and many would likely be glad to see the back of him.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, while those inside MUFC will surely be concerned about how easy it would be to replace the former Juventus man if he did leave.

The club already has plenty to do in the transfer market and have only signed two relatively unproven youngsters this summer, so could do without having to splash out on a big-name Pogba replacement.