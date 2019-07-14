Liverpool ‘ready to seal transfer of goal-scoring winger’ as alternative to Pepe and Fekir

Liverpool are reportedly ready to show an interest in a transfer move for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet as an alternative to the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay.

A report from the Liverpool Echo explains that the Reds have a long-standing interest in the exciting 22-year-old, who could fit the bill for the club due to his price tag and interest in moving to Anfield.

The report quotes Cornet as being open to a move to Liverpool, and there’s no doubt he could be a useful squad player as Jurgen Klopp arguably lacks backup behind Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I did not say I wanted to leave,” he said. “We met the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] in January, and I said I wanted to extend [my contract], but talks were not successful.

“Liverpool are a big club, any links are flattering. I’m under contract until 2021, but you never know in football so we’ll see.”

LFC fans will be excited and hope a deal can be done for Cornet if links with other big names, as expected, don’t work out.

Cornet has just come back from the Africa Cup of Nations so is available for talks, following a season in which he scored 12 goals from out wide for Lyon.