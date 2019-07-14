Man United are said to have agreed a deal to sign Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire, with the 26-year-old set to travel to Manchester tomorrow for a medical.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have agreed an £80M move for the player, however they will only pay an initial £60M fee, with the other £20M set to be available to Leicester via add-ons.

Foxes fans shouldn’t worry too much though, as the report also states that they’ve already found a replacement for the Englishman in the form of Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, who’s set to move to the club in a deal worth £45M.

United getting Maguire, no matter the cost, is a good move from the club, as they may have finally found the player who’s going to sort out their issues at the back.

The Red Devils were very poor defensively last year, conceding a total of 54 goals in the Premier League, the highest total out of any of the top six clubs.

Maguire has shown these past couple seasons that he’s one of the most dominant and able defenders in the Premier League, and his addition to United’s backline will come as a real boost for the club.

The former Hull City man was key for England at last summer’s World Cup, with the player displaying his ability to play out from the back with Gareth Southgate’s side.

It’ll be interesting to see who United turn their attentions to now given the fact that they’ve seemingly wrapped up a deal for one of the Premier League’s best centre backs.