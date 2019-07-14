(Photo) Jose Mourinho poses with Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is clearly a big tennis fan as he was seen posing with Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian takes on Roger Federer in today’s Wimbledon final, and perhaps has the support of Mourinho if this picture is anything to go by.

Asked this legendo for a picture yesterday after my match ???? #josemourinho pic.twitter.com/ZoOBEqBrQb — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 13, 2019

Djokovic refers to Mourinho as a ‘legendo’ in his tweet, though it’s not clear why he’s so fond of a guy who’s managed rivals of clubs he supports.

According to Wikipedia, Djokovic is a fan of Red Star Belgrade, AC Milan and Benfica – with Mourinho managing Inter Milan and Porto in two of his most notable success stories.

His first manager’s job in football was, however, with Benfica, though he only managed them for 11 games all the way back in 2000.