New Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann eager to see club complete bargain transfer of ex-Atletico Madrid teammate

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann is said to be eager to see Filipe Luis complete a move to the club and reunite himself with his former Atletico Madrid teammate.

Luis and Griezmann both spent a number of years together with Los Rojiblancos, however that came to an end this summer, as both left the club to pursue pastures new.

However, it looks like the Frenchman is keen for the duo to be reunited in the near future, with Don Balon stating that Griezmann is keen to see Barca sign Luis this summer.

Luis is currently available on a free transfer after his deal with Atletico ran out earlier this summer, and would be a very useful signing for Barca to make given their lack of options at left back.

Ernesto Valverde currently only has Jordi Alba to pick from as an out-and-out left back, therefore signing Luis seems like a move that the club should definitely go through with.

During his time with Atleti, Luis helped the club win a number of trophies, including a La Liga title, Europa League and European Super Cup.

Luis also helped the club reach two Champions League finals in both 2014 and 2016, however his side were bested by rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

If Barca were smart, they’d definitely hand Luis an offer to join them this summer, even if it’s just so they aren’t left short-handed in their left back department this season.