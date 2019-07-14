Neymar provides update on PSG situation amid Barcelona transfer links

Brazilian superstar Neymar has confirmed that he is set to return to pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain amidst heavy transfer speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona.
In an interview with Brazil’s Globo Esporte, Neymar revealed that he intends to return to France and will link-up with the rest of the PSG squad, quashing any suggestion that he will be reprimanded for his late return with disciplinary action.
“The injury is fine, coming back (to France) I will already train normally, with the group, 100%. It was hard days after the injury, but I had to have a focus, take care so I could get back as fast as I could,” he said.
Neymar was expected to return on July 8th but has spent the last week in Brazil recuperating, having missed out on his country’s 2019 Copa America success with an ankle injury sustained in a warm-up friendly.
The news comes as surprise to many with Neymar’s relationship with the Parisians said to have been irreparable with an exit nailed on, according to L’Equipe and AS. Talk of a return to Barcelona for the 27-year-old continue despite the Catalans confirming the arrival of French forward Antoine Griezmann earlier this week.
Sky Sports have been among the sources to strongly link Neymar with a move back to Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also credited with an interest.
Neymar’s departure would be an enormous blow for PSG with the Brazilian having made a mockery of the competition in France. He has made 58 appearances since his world record move in 2017; scoring 51 goals and accumulating 29 assists, giving him with a staggering 80 goal contributions at a rate of 1.4 per game.