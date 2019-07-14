Neymar provides update on PSG situation amid Barcelona transfer links

Neymar was expected to return on July 8th but has spent the last week in Brazil recuperating, having missed out on his country’s 2019 Copa America success with an ankle injury sustained in a warm-up friendly.

The news comes as surprise to many with Neymar’s relationship with the Parisians said to have been irreparable with an exit nailed on, according to L’Equipe and AS. Talk of a return to Barcelona for the 27-year-old continue despite the Catalans confirming the arrival of French forward Antoine Griezmann earlier this week.

Sky Sports have been among the sources to strongly link Neymar with a move back to Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also credited with an interest.

Neymar’s departure would be an enormous blow for PSG with the Brazilian having made a mockery of the competition in France. He has made 58 appearances since his world record move in 2017; scoring 51 goals and accumulating 29 assists, giving him with a staggering 80 goal contributions at a rate of 1.4 per game.