Real Madrid wonderkid Takefusa Kubo instantly hit it off with superstar Eden Hazard after the pair chatted for the first time during one of his first training sessions as a Los Blancos star.

Kubo couldn’t believe that he was alongside his idol and the Japanese star revealed to Hazard that:

“I watch your videos before my match!”

Hazard was flattered and he replied with “quality”, the former Chelsea star then fist bumped the 18-year-old before turning to the camera and saying: “If he watches my videos…”

According to The Sun, Madrid snapped up the Japanese sensation for a fee in the region of £1.78m last month, it’s understood that heated rivals Barcelona are livid after missing out on the ace’s signature.

Check out the youngster winning Eden Hazard’s heart below:

According to Spanish publication AS, the youngster is impressing Madrid’s coaches and staff already, some of Los Blancos’ biggest stars believe that the ace ‘is not out of place’ with the Spanish giants and this all points to an exciting future for the ace. Kubo is certainly making a name for himself whilst training with the first-team squad in their preseason training camp on Montreal. Madrid pulled of a major coup by securing the star’s signing, Kubo was previously a part of Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy but the ace returned to Japan after the Catalan giants were found to have breached rules regarding the signings of young players. Mundo Deportivo reported that the youngster was keen on a return to Barcelona, but failed to agree personal terms due to his high wage demands, Madrid snatched up the ace by offering a better deal. It certainly looks as though Kubo is in line for an exciting future, the 18-year-old attacker has already been capped for Japan’s senior side.