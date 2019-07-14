Russian giants make transfer enquiry for Liverpool star, Reds demanding £15M fee according to journalist

CSKA Moscow are said to have made an enquiry for Liverpool and Nigeria youngster Taiwo Awoniyi, according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

Joyce, who’s one of the most reputable and respected journalists in regards to Liverpool related-news, stated on Twitter that CSKA have made enquiry regarding the 21-year-old, with the Reds now set to ask for £15M if they are to let him go.

CSKA Moscow have enquired about Taiwo Awoniyi. Liverpool would want £15m. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 14, 2019

Awoniyi is yet to make an appearance for Liverpool’s first team despite him being 21, and given the attacking options the club already have at their disposal, it doesn’t seem as if the player will be making his LFC debut any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp has attackers such as Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Rhian Brewster to choose from this season, thus we can’t see how Awoniyi would find a way to play many minutes for the club this year.

If CSKA are willing to pay £15M for the Nigerian, we think Klopp’s side should definitely think about selling him, as that money could then be used to fund other transfers in the near future.

If the Merseyside club are serious about adding their squad in the near future, it may be wise to bring in cash that can be used for transfers by getting rid of Awoniyi this summer, a player who doesn’t look as if he’s going to be cement a first team place any time soon.