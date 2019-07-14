Some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are set to lose out on the signing of this in-demand attacker to one of Europe’s powerhouses.

According to Dutch-based Moroccan publication Bladna, Bayern Munich are closing in on the signing of Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, the German giants are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer after losing legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The report highlights that the Bavarians were keen on bringing Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane to Germany, however, Barcelona and Manchester City have refused to let go of their wing wizards.

It’s understood that the deal to bring Ziyech to the Allianz Arena will be in the region of €30m, the report also highlights via SportBild, that Bayern’s technical director – Hasan Salihamidzic, met with Ziyech’s agent to discuss a transfer.

Mirror Football have previously revealed that Liverpool and Arsenal were both extremely keen on the attacking midfielder’s signature this summer.

Spanish publication Don Balon also understand that Manchester United were on the long list of top European clubs that were interested in the Moroccan star.

Ziyech was one of last season’s breakout stars, the Moroccan international contributed a stunning 45 goals for Ajax across all competitions – the 26-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 24 assists to his teammates.

Ziyech also showed his talents on the biggest stage as Ajax stunned the rest of the world with their surprise run to the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have certainly missed out on a extremely talented player, Ziyech could have helped them unlock some of the Premier League’s toughest defences.