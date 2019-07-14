Video: James Milner bags nice quick-fire brace to hand Liverpool 2-0 lead vs Bradford in pre-season clash

James Milner bagged himself a couple of goals back-to-back for Liverpool this afternoon, as he handed the Reds a 2-0 lead in their pre-season clash with Bradford.
Milner put the Merseyside club 1-0 up in the 13th minute, firing home for long-range with the help of a slight deflection.
Milner then bagged his and LFC’s second just minutes later, as he converted from the penalty spot with ease.
Friendly match: ( Bradford 0 × 2 Liverpool ) – Liverpool second goal scored by Milner .. #LFCPreSeason #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/nJdGso9v34
It seems like even at the age of 33, Milner’s still able to pull goals out the bag, no matter the opposition!