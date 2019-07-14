Video: James Milner bags nice quick-fire brace to hand Liverpool 2-0 lead vs Bradford in pre-season clash

James Milner bagged himself a couple of goals back-to-back for Liverpool this afternoon, as he handed the Reds a 2-0 lead in their pre-season clash with Bradford.

Milner put the Merseyside club 1-0 up in the 13th minute, firing home for long-range with the help of a slight deflection.

Milner then bagged his and LFC’s second just minutes later, as he converted from the penalty spot with ease.

It seems like even at the age of 33, Milner’s still able to pull goals out the bag, no matter the opposition!