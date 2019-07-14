Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has missed a glorious opportunity to fire Senegal into the lead in their Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final against Tunisia.

In the 37th minute of today’s Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final between Senegal and Tunisia, Liverpool sensation Sadio Mane had a glorious chance to fire his country into the lead after being played through on goal.

The forward immediately showed that he was a level above his opposition by effortlessly rounding Tunisia’s goalkeeper, the 27-year-old was quickly brought back down to earth as he missed an open goal after losing his balance.

The star’s golden opportunity went wide of the goal.

Check out Mane’s unfortunate miss below:

Mane should have converted that golden opportunity to put them in a lead. ?????#SENTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iOP7X3syBt — MrLiverpool (@MacconyGH) July 14, 2019

Fortunately for Mane the miss didn’t turn out to be so crucial, Tunisia wasted a glorious chance to take the lead by missing a penalty.