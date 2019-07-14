Menu

Video: Riyad Mahrez scores stunning last-gasp free-kick to fire Algeria to AFCON final

Manchester City
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez became a national hero for Algeria this evening, the ace’s stunning last-gasp free-kick fired his country to the AFCON final.

In the final minute of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final between Algeria and Nigeria, the Desert Foxes were handed a free-kick in a dangerous are.

Mahrez stepped up on the edge of the box and fired a sensational effort into the top corner, Pep Guardiola will be over the moon to see his playmaker faring so well for his country and the former Leicester star will be heading into next season full of confidence.

Check out the star’s stunning free-kick below:

Thanks to Mahrez, Algeria have the chance to get their hands on the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, Mahrez and Co. will face off against Senegal in the final of the tournament.

