Real Madrid wonderkid Takefusa Kubo is already impressing for the Spanish giants, Kubo showed off his exciting skills during a training session for Los Blancos.

18-year-old Japanese sensation Takefusa Kubo stunned some of Real Madrid’s biggest stars with his exciting skills during the club’s training session at the preseason training camp in Montreal.

According to The Sun, Madrid snapped up the Japanese sensation for a fee in the region of £1.78m last month, it’s understood that heated rivals Barcelona are livid after missing out on the ace’s signature.

During the session, Kubo certainly showed that he has the talents to break into the first-team next season, the 18-year-old effortlessly skipped past the likes of Marcelo – showcasing some exciting footwork.

Kubo also hit the back of the net a couple of times, the Japanese star embarrassed star goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a mixture of jaw-dropping skill and tidy finishing.

Here’s Kubo showing off a lovely backheel during training:

Here’s the rest of the young sensation’s highlights from training:

The attacking midfielder is quickly winning the hearts of Madrid fans, the talented ace struck up an instant relationship with superstar Eden Hazard, take a look at the pair having fun here.

Kubo certainly looks like a massive talent for the future, the ace will be hoping to break through into Madrid’s first-team next season and he’ll have his sights set on continuing to win senior caps for Japan.