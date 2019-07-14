€50million-rated star says yes to Tottenham transfer as part of exchange deal

Toby Alderweireld’s time at Tottenham Hotspur may be nearing an end, with the Belgian centre-back having just one-year left on his current contract and a release clause which expires on July 26th.

According to Italian-based journalist, Alfredo Pedulla, Spurs and Roma are nearing an agreement for a deal which will see a double Capital switch, with Alderweireld heading to Rome and youngster Nicolo Zaniolo heading to the lily-white part of London.

#Zaniolo apre completamente al #Tottenham! La valutazione complessiva degli #Spurs è di 50 milioni: il cartellino di Alderweireld alla #Roma (valutato 23) è un conguaglio da 27. Ora, se la #Juve risponde, bene (con #Higuain per ora perplesso), altrimenti avanti con il Tottenham — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 14, 2019

Pedulla goes on to explain through the above tweet and an article on his website, that Roma’s valuation of Zaniolo is €50million and that Spurs are prepared to allow Alderweireld to go to Roma as part of the deal.

The complex double-deal will consist of Spurs offering Roma a ‘discounted’ version of Alderweireld’s release clause, which is reported to be £25million, according to the Express. Alderweireld’s release clause of £25million, or €28million, would be knocked down in order to push through a deal which would suit both parties, and Spurs are willing to accept £20.5million, or €23million. The remainder of the deal would be made up by a €27million fee for Zaniolo, bringing the total price to a whopping €50million.

Roma’s need for a centre-back has grown in the last 24 hours after Serie A rivals Napoli confirmed the signing of Kostas Manolas from them earlier in the summer.

Pedulla goes on to claim that Zaniolo has said yes to Tottenham is excited by the prospect of the move, with the North London outfit keen on pursuing the deal regardless of Christian Eriksen’s future.

Juventus are also said to be in the frame, but Zaniolo has reservations about game time at the Old Lady with Juventus possessing an overcrowded midfield and a rumoured deal involving the unwanted Gonzalo Higuain and cash yet to materialise.