Menu

Aaron Ramsey reveals snubbing alternative transfers and explains choice to quit Arsenal for Juventus

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Aaron Ramsey has been speaking at his official presentation at Juventus today and explained his reasons for choosing the Serie A giants upon leaving Arsenal.

The Wales international spent 11 years at the Emirates Stadium, becoming a star player for the club with a number of major trophy wins and a collection of memorable goals.

MORE: Arsenal fans unite to demand action over owner’s lack of ambition

Ramsey will now be hoping to make a strong impact at Juve as well, and he certainly seems excited by the challenge of representing such a major European giant.

More Stories / Latest News

The Turin outfit have also signed big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot in recent times as they put together a squad that looks capable of cementing its firm grip on the Serie A trophy, whilst also edging ever closer to becoming serious Champions League contenders.

As shown in the tweets below, Ramsey claims to have had other offers before snubbing them for Juventus, as he explains what attracted him to the club and how he feels about working under Maurizio Sarri.

More Stories Aaron Ramsey