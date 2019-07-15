Aaron Ramsey reveals snubbing alternative transfers and explains choice to quit Arsenal for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has been speaking at his official presentation at Juventus today and explained his reasons for choosing the Serie A giants upon leaving Arsenal.

The Wales international spent 11 years at the Emirates Stadium, becoming a star player for the club with a number of major trophy wins and a collection of memorable goals.

Ramsey will now be hoping to make a strong impact at Juve as well, and he certainly seems excited by the challenge of representing such a major European giant.

The Turin outfit have also signed big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot in recent times as they put together a squad that looks capable of cementing its firm grip on the Serie A trophy, whilst also edging ever closer to becoming serious Champions League contenders.

As shown in the tweets below, Ramsey claims to have had other offers before snubbing them for Juventus, as he explains what attracted him to the club and how he feels about working under Maurizio Sarri.

.@aaronramsey: "There were other clubs interested but this is the right club for me & I'm very proud to be at #Juventus" — Adam Digby (@Adz77) July 15, 2019

.@aaronramsey: "When I knew that #Juventus was interested in me I couldn't refuse. To have the opportunity to come here & play at the top level is a dream." — Adam Digby (@Adz77) July 15, 2019

.@aaronramsey: "I'm happy to be here at #Juventus, one of the greatest clubs in the word. Sorry for my Italian, I'm working very hard to get better…" — Adam Digby (@Adz77) July 15, 2019