AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of wrapping up a deal to sign Ismael Bennacer from Empoli, but they are set to be snubbed by Jordan Veretout.

The Rossoneri saw Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all leave this summer after their contracts expired, while Tiemeou Bakayoko’s loan deal came to an end.

In turn, they have been left very light in midfield and coach Marco Giampaolo will be eager to bring in reinforcements to strengthen that area of his squad, with Rade Krunic already arriving from Empoli.

According to Calciomercato, a second raid on the Serie B side is close as Bennacer has reportedly agreed on personal terms which will see him earn €1.5m-a-year over five years, and it’s added that he’ll cost Milan €18m in total.

Further, he’s expected to undergo a medical next week after Algeria face Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday, and so his switch to San Siro appears to be imminent.

That will be a major boost for Milan as his energy, tenacity, passing range and technical quality will be crucial to Giampaolo’s preferred style of play, while he offers versatility with his ability to play either as a deep-lying midfielder or in a more advanced role in central midfield.

However, one deal that is seemingly slipping away from the Rossoneri is a swoop for Veretout, as MilanNews.it, via Sky Sport Italia, report that the Frenchman is edging closer towards joining Roma in a €19m move.

It’s noted Milan were keen to offer Lucas Biglia in a swap deal which wasn’t of interest, and coupled with not wanting to satisfy Fiorentina’s demands, it looks highly unlikely that a deal will happen.

That will be a blow for Milan as they need more than Bennacer considering the exits mentioned above this summer, and so they may well have to switch their focus elsewhere and consider alternative targets to Veretout instead.