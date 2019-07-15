There’s two ways of handling a move away from a club when its not worked out – either admit its best to move on but wish your old club the best, or go out in a blaze of glory by burning all bridges and expressing delight to be away from the place. Alvaro Morata has chosen the latter approach.

When Morata joined Chelsea two years ago, Sky Sports reported the deal would cost up to £70m. 47 league games and 16 goals later, Morata has left to join Atletico Madrid, where he spent time on loan last season.

The Sun have issued a report on some of the comments the Spaniard made to Spanish Media outlet EFE after joining Atletico. Morata said: “Atletico are the best thing that could have happened to me. It would mean so much to me to win titles with Atleti, even more than anything I’ve won in the past because this is different.”

Given that the 26-year-old won the FA Cup in his time with CFC, fans might not take too kindly to him suggesting it didn’t mean as much to him as success with his current employers would.

Morata previously played for Real Madrid and Juventus before joining Chelsea and is widely regarded as a failure during his time at Stamford Bridge in particular, though he was never a truly prolific goalscorer at his former clubs either.

He managed 25 goals in 63 league games for Real Madrid over two spells and 15 in 63 league games in Italy.

He will be tasked with replacing the goals of Antoine Griezmann at Atletico, however its likely Simeone doesn’t just see him as a goalscorer and will try to replace the Frenchman’s goals with several signings rather than a like-for-like signing.

Morata stood out at Juventus for his work rate and energy, and given he has half a season at Atleti under his belt, he should know exactly what Simeone wants and be ready to hit the ground running.