Arsenal can seal winger transfer for well below release clause fee

Arsenal continue to be linked with a transfer move for Gremio winger Everton Soares this summer after his impressive form at Copa America.

The Brazil international won the competition with some eye-catching displays for his country, and it could now earn him a big move to Europe.

Just yesterday it was claimed by Globo Esporte that Arsenal’s new technical director Edu had held talks over signing Everton this summer, while Goal linked him with some other big names and claimed he has a release clause of around £71m with his current club.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners can win the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, but UOL Esporte claim he is available for a very decent price well below his release clause – just £36m.

That seems within Arsenal’s reach and could be a great investment for a talented young attacking player who’d surely be an instant upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gooners will hope their club don’t haggle too much and just pay what’s required to bring in the kind of pacey, tricky goal threat who could play a big role in firing Unai Emery’s side back into the top four at long last.