Opinion: Five left-back alternatives for Arsenal as potential £25million transfer in doubt

Arsenal appear desperate to add a left back this summer, following a long chase for Kieran Tierney a bid of £25million was rejected. Let’s look at possible alternatives if they can’t agree a fee with Celtic.

The Sun reported last night that Celtic had rejected the £25m bid due to being unhappy with the structure of the deal. The fee would have made him the most expensive Scottish footballer of all time.

Arsenal expect to dominate most games so they need their full-backs to be capable in possession and athletic enough to get up and down the flank.

Sead Kolasinac has just not done the job for the Gunners, while Nacho Monreal is ageing and tends to play centre-back more often these days.

Tierney looked an ideal option for Unai Emery’s side, but it looks like the club may now need to think up a backup plan.

Bearing that in mind, these players could be a good fit if Arsenal need to look elsewhere…

Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan)

The Swiss International has been a mainstay in the AC Milan team over the past two seasons and has already been linked to Arsenal in the Express last week. He isn’t the quickest player but he’s very comfortable in possession and great with both feet. He’s reminiscent of Nacho Monreal in his playing style and if the Express report is correct, could be a cheaper alternative too.

Layvin Kurzawa (PSG)

He’s under appreciated in Paris where he is second choice to Juan Bernat. A French international with Champions League experience who can patrol the left flank. He also showed an aerial ability from set-pieces when he was at Monaco, which could provide an extra goal threat for The Gunners. He does have some injury concerns , but considering PSG have Bernat and look set to sign Abdou Diallo, the Frenchman may be expendable.