Arsenal to submit third bid for priority transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly set to bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney for a third time, according to latest developments this afternoon.

The Scottish Sun claim the Gunners have so far had two offers rejected for Tierney, but will now try once again to put together a package that appeals to his club.

The report suggests Celtic are holding out for more money up front from Arsenal, which may require the north Londoners paying as much as £25million for Tierney this summer.

In fairness, that still looks great value for money for a superb young full-back, who has already won a host of major honours in his time with the Hoops.

It seems the Scotland international could now do with making the step up to a more competitive league and with a bigger club.

Tierney clearly seems to be a top priority for Arsenal if they’re determined to try for him once again, so fans will hope Unai Emery knows what he’s doing and eventually gets his man.

The 22-year-old looks likely to be an upgrade on the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac at left-back, while Nacho Monreal is ageing and now tends to be used more often at centre-back.