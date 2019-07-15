Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars has publicly revealed his belief that his old club should axe Mesut Ozil and replace him with Hakim Ziyech.

Ozil, 30, endured a disappointing campaign last year, as he managed just six goals and three assists in 35 appearances for the Gunners.

Further, he even struggled to cement his place in Unai Emery’s starting line-up at times, and that in itself is enough to raise question marks over his future.

As noted by the Evening Standard, there had been talk of a return to Turkey with Fenerbahce, but his reported £350,000-a-week wages are likely to shut that potential exit door, and so it may well be a case of easier than done in terms of selling him.

However, Overmars has weighed in on the issue himself, and quite bizarrely, has publicly shopped Ziyech to his former club Arsenal by urging them to get rid of Ozil and sign the Moroccan international as his replacement.

“I am a bit surprised that it is still so quiet around Hakim,” Overmars told Voetbal International. “I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good. Many clubs are increasingly looking at that.

“They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him. I think Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Ozil.

“I would say sell him (Ozil) and you will get Hakim for half. But they (Arsenal) didn’t listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax.”

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is said to have a €35m release clause in his current contract, and given his influence for the Dutch giants, especially last season where he managed 21 goals and 24 assists in 49 appearances as Ajax did a domestic double and enjoyed a run to the Champions League semi-finals, he would be a quality addition to any side.

However, judging from Overmars’ assessment of the situation, it sounds as though Arsenal won’t make a move and may well stick with Ozil and show faith in him to be much more influential next season.