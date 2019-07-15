£88m star ready to accept Liverpool transfer as Reds table offer to Champions League giants

Liverpool have reportedly made concrete efforts to seal the return of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

According to a stunning report from Calciomercato, the Brazil international has been the subject of a two-year loan bid from the Reds, before an eventual £88million fee to make the move permanent.

The report states Coutinho has also given his approval to a return to Anfield, though it seems Barcelona themselves are not so keen on this offer.

It’s claimed in the piece that it seems more likely the Catalan giants will try to use Coutinho in a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain so they can re-sign Neymar.

Still, it’s intriguing to see Liverpool make progress on such an exciting deal, and suggests Jurgen Klopp is ready to strengthen his attack this summer.

It remains to be seen how much LFC fans would welcome Coutinho back after the manner of his exit in 2018, but there’s no doubt he was a world class performer during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe by the Telegraph, so it may be that there will be one big-name attacking signing coming in in the next few weeks.