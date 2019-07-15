Tottenham in talks to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to brilliant signing in slight change of transfer policy

Tottenham are reportedly one of the three Premier League clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Dani Alves after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international remains one of the finest full-backs in the world even at the ripe old age of 36, and is surely one of the best free agents on the market this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it looks like Tottenham are ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City in the running for Alves’ signature, having already entered into talks with the player’s entourage.

If Spurs did succeed in bringing Alves in, it would represent quite a change from their recent transfer strategy that has served them very well.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job in terms of recruiting young players and improving them under his expert guidance, so to go for someone at the end of their career on a short-term deal would be quite a surprise.

It remains to be seen if they definitely will end up signing him, however, as Mundo Deportivo mention how keen Arsenal boss Unai Emery is to have him on board.

This makes sense due to Hector Bellerin’s injury keeping him out at the start of the season, while Stephan Lichtsteiner has just left the club at the end of his contract.

City, meanwhile, are managed by Alves’ old manager Pep Guardiola, who may well feel Alves is still an upgrade on Kyle Walker on the right-hand side of his defence.