Tottenham lead Liverpool in transfer battle over €40million attacker

Tottenham are reportedly leading the charge for the transfer of highly-rated young attacker Dani Olmo, with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich also linked.

The talented 21-year-old impressed at this summer’s European Under-21 Championships with Spain, and has found himself in transfer gossip columns a fair few times since then.

The latest from Don Balon is that Olmo is being targeted by Tottenham and is likely to cost around €40million to sign from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

That could prove great business for Spurs, who are well known for recruiting elite young talent in bargain deals, even if this one would be one of their slightly more expensive purchases.

Olmo looks a versatile attacking player with a big future at the highest level, and there’s no doubt he could also add depth to this Liverpool squad in an important area.

Jurgen Klopp could do with an upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri to provide competition for his front three, and Olmo seems like he could be a fine fit for the Reds.

Still, Don Balon suggest it’s Tottenham leading the race for the Spaniard’s signature at the moment, while Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid could also be contenders for this in-demand young talent.