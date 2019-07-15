Done deal: Man City ace ends four-year stint at Etihad in touted £8.5m+ exit

Man City have confirmed that stalwart Fabian Delph has left the club to join Everton, in a deal that is reportedly worth an initial £8.5m.

The 29-year-old joined City from Aston Villa in 2015, going on to make 89 appearances for the club while winning two Premier League titles in the last two years.

Delph failed to make over 29 appearances in a single campaign at the Etihad, and so he’ll undoubtedly be eager to secure a more prominent role at Goodison Park moving forward.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t have been an easy decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s squad, as he will now miss out the opportunity to win more trophies with City moving forward.

As confirmed by the club’s site, the England international has now left on a permanent basis, while the Guardian report that it’s deal that could be worth £10m in total, but starts at an initial £8.5m.

It remains to be seen whether or not it’s an exit that hurts City in terms of having enough quality depth at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, as they have also lost Vincent Kompany this summer.

Nevertheless, they have also strengthened too with the signing of Rodri, and it’s expected that Guardiola isn’t yet done in the transfer market as he will likely have to replace his influential captain rather than rely on those already at his disposal.

As for Delph’s exit, Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko will likely battle for the left-back role this season while the midfield is well covered. In turn, it’s unlikely Delph’s situation would have changed in the new campaign, and so perhaps this is a deal that suits all parties concerned.