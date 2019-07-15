Good news for Man Utd: Solskjaer gets injury boost after concern in pre-season clash

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his squad remain injury free in pre-season and he has received a positive update on Luke Shaw.

The last thing that the Norwegian tactician needs ahead of the new campaign is to have key players pick up problems which disrupt their preparations for the new season.

That appeared to be a concern for Shaw after he suffered a hamstring problem in the win over Perth Glory on Saturday, but as noted by Sky Sports, the left-back was back in training to start the week, which suggests that the problem isn’t serious.

United will continue their pre-season schedule with clashes against Leeds Utd, Inter, Tottenham, Kristiansund and Milan between now and the start of August, before their Premier League season opener against Chelsea on August 11.

With a lack of new signings this summer with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only notable additions thus far, Solskjaer will hope that the rest of the squad already at his disposal can benefit from getting a full pre-season under their belt heading into the new campaign.

In turn, he’ll likely be relieved that Shaw hasn’t sustained a serious issue, and he will likely now continue to feature in the upcoming games, perhaps with a view of being a little cautious with his minutes to avoid the problem from flaring up again.

Shaw, 24, made 40 appearances for Man Utd last season, the most in a single campaign for the Red Devils since he joined them from Southampton in 2014, as he appeared to put his injury and fitness troubles behind him.

He’ll hope that those same concerns won’t become a problem for him again moving forward having now established himself as the first-choice left-back at Old Trafford.