Jose Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Man Utd last December, but he has seemingly dropped a hint over which country he could manage in next.

The Portuguese tactician has a tremendous track record across the major European leagues, winning trophies in England, Italy and Spain.

Time will tell if he is open to a return to management in one of those countries, but he has seemingly suggested that he’s open to a new challenge, one that could take him to the Bundesliga in the future as he revealed he is learning German.

“I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun. “Right now, I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I’m studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian.

“But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany.”

That would undoubtedly be a huge help for him in terms of getting his ideas and tactics across to his players immediately rather than suffering during a settling in period and not being able to communicate as he would like.

As a result, it surely can be considered a major hint that he would be open to the idea of a move to Germany in the future, with perhaps the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund the only realistic options in terms of their ability to give him spending power to stamp his mark on the squad.

Dortmund seemingly have a strategy off the pitch to target talented young players and have a more expansive style of play which perhaps wouldn’t suit Mourinho.

In contrast, if the Bayern job were to become available with Niko Kovac under pressure next season to not only continue to deliver domestically but also in the Champions League, that could be a possible avenue for Mourinho to explore in the future with the advantage of being fluent in German.