Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool ace won’t leave this summer amid exit talk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Simon Mignolet will be staying at Anfield beyond this summer amid speculation over his future.

As noted by the Evening Standard last month, question marks were raised over the Belgian’s stay on Merseyside moving forward given his limited playing time last season.

The 31-year-old was limited to just two appearances last year, and given his experience and quality, there is little doubt that he could have a more prominent role elsewhere if he opted to push for a Liverpool exit this summer.

His situation doesn’t look set to change any time soon either, as with Alisson impressing in his first season at Liverpool, conceding just 34 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions while keeping 27 clean sheets, the Brazilian shot-stopper will undoubtedly remain first choice this season.

In turn, Mignolet will have to be patient and wait for his opportunities in the event of injury or suspension, as Klopp has now insisted that he doesn’t want to lose the quality depth that he provides to ensure that they have cover in place to step in if necessary.

“Yes, [it’s] how I’ve heard,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months – not weeks. Before we left [for the summer break] we had a talk. I would say yes [he stays].

“At a club like Liverpool you need two number ones in the club and we have that with Ali and Simon. It’s a good situation for the club and a situation you should have and that’s why everything is fine from my point of view.”

It would seem as though Mignolet will stay on the basis of the quotes above, and he’ll perhaps hope that he can at least get more of a look in in the domestic cup competitions if Alisson is to continue to be first choice in the Premier League and Champions League.