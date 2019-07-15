Klopp drafts in short-term fix to cope with Liverpool crisis on pre-season tour

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly brought in Andy Lonergan as a short-term solution to their troubles in the goalkeeping department.

With Alisson still on his post-Copa America break, coupled with injuries to Caoimhin Keller and Vitezslav Jaros while Kamil Grabara is still absent after the U21 Euro Championships, Klopp has been left dangerously light between the posts.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Lonergan will not sign a contract with the Merseyside giants, and instead will merely travel with the rest of the squad to the US for the club’s pre-season tour.

Further, it’s added that he’s unlikely to actually feature in Liverpool’s outings Stateside, and so it’s simply to provide cover and make up the numbers in the event that he is needed.

From the 35-year-old’s perspective though, he’ll surely see it as a great opportunity to catch Klopp’s eye, as although the report goes on to note that Simon Mignolet is set to stay this summer, the German tactician could be looking for additional cover and experience.

Lonergan will likely have minimal chances of featuring, but for now, he’ll hope to have a solid training camp with the rest of the Liverpool squad and form part of the group on their tour before seeing whether or not there is any chance of the club changing their stance.

Perhaps the only way it happens is if the younger individuals are sent out on loan, but it’s clever short-term thinking from Liverpool to draft the experienced shot-stopper in for now to solve their issue.