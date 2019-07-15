Manager provides major update on Leeds United star’s future

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has provided an update on the situation regarding on-loan Leeds United ace Pawel Cibicki.

The 25-year-old forward has just returned from a loan spell at Swedish club Elfsborg, and it’s not yet clear if he could return to the club again in the near future.

Cibicki does not look particularly likely to have a key role in Marcelo Bielsa’s side any time soon, having failed to make much of an impact in his time at Elland Road.

The Sweden Under-21 international has also spent time on loan at Norwegian club Molde in recent times, and it would not be surprising if he were loaned out again, or even left permanently.

However, Thelin did not give too much information about what was going to happen, appearing to keep the door open to a future move should the opportunity arise.

“We have borrowed him until now and then we will see what happens in the future. Right now he belongs to Leeds. They decide,” he said.

Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season and will be hoping they can make it this year, though for that to happen they will surely need superior players to Cibicki as a regular part of their first-team.