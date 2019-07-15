Like a new signing: Jurgen Klopp explains use of Liverpool star in new position in pre-season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed his use of attacking midfielder Adam Lallana in a deeper role so far in pre-season.

The 31-year-old has not been as much of a regular in the Liverpool starting XI for some time now, with so much competition in attack limiting his opportunities.

However, it may be that Lallana has now found his calling in a deeper role, with his work rate, technical ability and passing range making him a good fit for linking up play from further back.

Klopp is pleased with what he’s seen from the player in pre-season so far, and expressed his wish for him to avoid so much bad luck with injuries in the future, another issue that’s held the former Southampton man back in his time at Anfield.

In discussing Lallana, Klopp made the general point that he feels like he has a couple of players who feel like new signings this summer, with this new-look Lallana perhaps likely to be one of those.

“He is this kind of player, he can play that, no problem,” Klopp said of Lallana, as quoted by ESPN.

“He enjoys it obviously a lot! It’s about getting Adam the rhythm, bringing the things he is naturally good in: small spaces, keeping the ball, passing the ball and all that stuff, and then from time to time offering the runs in behind as well – especially together with Millie [Milner] that’s possible.

“For us it’s another option to use. He just needs a bit of luck now [in terms of avoiding injury], that’s true.

“We have to come through [preseason] without injuries, that would be cool, and we have a couple of ‘new’ players I would say, this season.”