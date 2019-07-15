Liverpool are reportedly interested in two Real Madrid players not seen as essential by manager Zinedine Zidane – Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos.

The pair have perhaps not made the impact expected at the Bernabeu and are now being linked as targets for Liverpool in a report by Diario Gol.

However, it remains to be seen if deals can be done for either player without the risk of the potential sale of Sadio Mane coming into discussion, the report suggests, with the Senegal international a top target for Los Blancos.

LFC fans would surely be pretty happy to see at least one of those players come in, however, after a quiet start to the summer by the Reds.

Only young defender Sepp van den Berg has come in so far, with one or two more established players surely needed to build on last season’s success and finally catch Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Marca have linked Liverpool with an interest in Ceballos in the past, but El Desmarque have also linked Arsenal and Tottenham as having made offers for the young Spaniard.

The 22-year-old could be a useful Aaron Ramsey replacement for Arsenal, while Spurs could perhaps do with him amid doubts over Christian Eriksen’s future.

The Daily Mirror have claimed Eriksen has made it clear he wants out of Tottenham, so if Ceballos ends up at Liverpool it would clearly deal a major blow to the transfer plans of two of their top four rivals.