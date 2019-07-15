Jurgen Klopp drops transfer hint following Liverpool injury blow

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted he could go into the transfer market for a new left-back before the end of the summer following the injury to Andrew Robertson.

According to ESPN, the Scotland international should be back in training soon, but is currently recovering after minor surgery on an insect bite.

On top of that, Liverpool lost backup left-back Alberto Moreno on a free transfer to Villarreal this summer, so could do with more depth in that area of the pitch anyway.

James Milner has filled in in that position before, while youngsters Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis have been given opportunities there so far in pre-season.

LFC have had a quiet summer so far, with only Sepp van den Berg confirmed as coming in, though the Liverpool Echo and others have also reported on an imminent deal for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott.

Discussing the possibility of more signings, Klopp did seem to drop a hint over a new left-back.

‘I said already, we have to think about everything, and in the end maybe we do nothing, but we will see,’ the German tactician is quoted by ESPN.

‘As you can imagine, we will have a look at all the things around us. Of course we have lost a left-back [Moreno], and today you saw two pretty young ones [Larouci and Lewis], while James [Milner] has played it and all that stuff.’