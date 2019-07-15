Video: Liverpool legend names “odd one out” of LFC midfield options

Former Liverpool hero Steve Nicol has named Adam Lallana as the odd one out amongst this current crop of Reds midfielders.

Discussing how Jurgen Klopp’s squad is shaping up ahead of the new season, Nicol tells ESPN in the video below that he cannot see a role for Lallana in this squad.

The former Southampton man has, however, shown some promise in a new deep-lying role in LFC’s midfield in pre-season, so it may be that Nicol is proven wrong.

Still, for the time being, the pundit seems convinced there’s not much of a future for Lallana at Anfield after a lack of serious impact since he joined the club five years ago.