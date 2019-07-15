£80m star expected to seal dream Manchester United transfer after breakthrough in negotiations

The latest transfer news surrounding Manchester United and a move for Harry Maguire sounds very positive for fans of the Red Devils.

According to a report from the Daily Star, it does now look like Maguire will get his £80million ‘dream’ move to Old Trafford this summer after what sounds like a breakthrough in negotiations.

The report explains that the England international has nudged Leicester to allow him to leave, which has seemingly helped Man Utd negotiate the Foxes’ asking price down to around £80million.

While things are clearly still not done, it appears they are very much moving in the right direction from a United point of view.

The Star does stress that reports such as one from the Sun yesterday claiming Maguire was all set for a medical with MUFC were wide of the mark.

However, it does look like the 26-year-old is on course to get the move he wants soon enough.

This is hugely promising for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who so obviously needs more quality options at the back after last season’s poor performances.

The club ended up sixth in the Premier League, conceding 54 goals in 38 games – their worst record in that department in the Premier League era.