Manchester United offered elite attacking duo as part of Paul Pogba transfer deal

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfers of Real Madrid attacking pair Gareth Bale and Isco as part of a deal for Paul Pogba to move to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are battling Juventus for Pogba’s signature this summer, and hope they can persuade Man Utd to do business by including two players in the operation.

Those players are reported as being Bale and Isco, both of whom are capable of being among the finest in Europe on their day, as they’ve shown down the years with multiple Champions League victories with Real.

However, neither are exactly at the peak of their powers at the moment, so it remains to be seen if United would be that tempted by the deal.

That said, landing two players for one has to be pretty tempting, especially as Isco could be a direct replacement for Pogba in a creative midfield role, while Bale gives them a much-needed new option out wide in attack.

The Wales international has shone in the Premier League in the past and returning here might be the best way for him to rediscover his form.

It’s certainly hard to imagine he could be any worse than Alexis Sanchez has been for the Red Devils.