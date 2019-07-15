Club want failed Jose Mourinho signing on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United flop Fred is a reported transfer target on loan for Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer.

According to a report from Fotomac, as translated by Sport Witness, the Brazil international is being lined up for a temporary deal for the duration of the 2019/20 season.

This could pose a real dilemma for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will no doubt see Fred as quite far down in his pecking order.

The Red Devils boss, however, doesn’t have much in the way of depth in his squad, so may well benefit from having Fred as a backup at the very least.

Ander Herrera has already left Old Trafford on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, while Marouane Fellaini also recently left the club.

Fred moving on as well would leave only Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as senior options, though United also have promising, if unproven, youngsters in the form of Andreas Pereira and James Garner waiting in the wings.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed in now Fred has worked out for them, with the 26-year-old looking hugely promising at Shakhtar Donetsk before being signed by Jose Mourinho last summer.