Man Utd in talks over key signing with €80m offer touted for Serie A ace

Man Utd are reportedly already in discussions with Lazio over the possibility of prising Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

As noted by the Mirror, question marks continue to be raised over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils can ill-afford to see their midfield weakened further.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already seen Ander Herrera leave on a free transfer, and so the Norwegian tactician will want to strengthen that department in the coming weeks rather than worry about having to potentially replace Pogba too.

According to Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, Man Utd are looking to make a marquee signing, perhaps regardless of whether or not Pogba leaves, as it’s claimed that they’re ready to launch an €80m offer for Milinkovic-Savic.

Unfortunately for the Premier League giants, it’s added that Lazio value the Serbian international at around €100m, and so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two clubs on a transfer fee.

That fee has to be questioned though, as while the 24-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top talents in Serie A, he managed just seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances for the Biancocelesti last season.

For a player of his quality and with the attacking attributes that he possesses to go along with his physicality and agility to offer something from a defensive perspective too, that was a disappointing return and it could be argued that he has yet to prove himself on a consistent basis at the highest level.

Man Utd will likely face competition for his signature though as the report adds that Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, and so if Solskjaer is eager to sign Milinkovic-Savic to bolster his midfield ahead of the new campaign, United may be well advised to move sooner rather than later.