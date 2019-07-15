Manchester United in talks to complete £166million TRIPLE transfer to end the summer in style

Manchester United are being linked with a number of top players at the moment, with the strongest links seeming to be with three in particular.

At this time of year the transfer rumours are always coming thick and fast, but a fair few reliable sources seem to suggest some major business could soon be completed at Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at United’s three priority targets for the end of the transfer window in a potential £166million spending spree…

Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

It looks like the Harry Maguire transfer saga may finally be nearing its conclusion, with the Sun claiming a medical has been scheduled today for the England international to finally join MUFC.

The 26-year-old looks just what the Red Devils need as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and other members of that defence that conceded 54 times in the Premier League last season.

That’s the most United have let in in a single campaign in the Premier League era, while Maguire, by contrast, was immense for Leicester and could end up being decent value for money, even at £80m.