Man Utd superstar tipped to sign £350k+ a week deal, will become BEST PAID player in his position

Man Utd will reportedly have to splash out well in excess of £350,000-a-week in order to satisfy David de Gea’s contract demands.

The Spaniard is in the final 12 months of his current deal with the Red Devils, and that will continue to raise serious concern at Old Trafford over his long-term future.

Given his influence over the years, they will be desperate to see him sign a new contract, but according to The Guardian, it’s going to cost them a significant amount to convince him to stay.

It’s suggested that De Gea wants significantly more than £350,000-a-week, and that such a deal will ultimately make him the best paid goalkeeper in the history of the game.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph paint a more positive picture for United fans, as De Gea is being tipped to put pen to paper on the new deal after their pre-season tour is over.

Some will argue that he’s deserving of such a title given his influence for Man Utd, but ultimately time will tell if the club are willing to break the bank to get him to stay.

The wage bill is arguably already spiralling with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba at the club, but such is De Gea’s importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving forward, they’ll undoubtedly hope to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

Further, even if just to avoid a scenario where the 28-year-old is edging closer to becoming a free agent and ultimately loses significant value, or there is even a threat he leaves for nothing, it makes business sense for United to get a contract extension agreed as soon as possible to protect themselves at least.