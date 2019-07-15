Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build Manchester United attack around three key players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning to make Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and summer signing Daniel James the three key players in his attack next season.

The youthful trio should bring plenty of pace to Man Utd’s forward line, something that’s perhaps been lacking in recent years as the team tended to look to slow in the build-up up front under Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer’s tactics seem more in keeping with the club’s traditions under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the Evening Standard naming those three young attackers as being key to the Norwegian’s plans.

This is good news for young Welshman James, who has just joined from Championship side Swansea City in what is no doubt a big step up.

However, by most accounts it seems the 21-year-old has really caught the eye in pre-season so far.

The video clip above shows just how rapid James can be, and a report from the Sun explained just how much he’s impressed staff and team-mates with his fitness.

MUFC supporters will be hoping they have a real talent on their hands and one who looks ideal to link up with Rashford and Martial in a front three that should have many years of quality ahead.