Manchester United make approach to beat Tottenham to transfer of Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this summer.

The Slovakia international has shone in his time in the Premier League so far, and seems like he could make a decent signing for a bigger club.

And it seems a whole host of names are now interested in Dubravka as he’s valued at a bargain fee of around £12million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail’s report claims Man Utd have enquired about signing the 30-year-old during talks with Newcastle over young midfielder Sean Longstaff.

David de Gea has still not signed a new contract at Old Trafford, so another proven Premier League performer between the sticks could be ideal for the Red Devils right now.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also linked by the Mail as Mauricio Pochettino could do with more genuine competition for Hugo Lloris, who showed some signs of decline at points last season.

Meanwhile, the report also links Aston Villa and a number of European clubs as potential suitors for Dubravka as clubs supposedly try to take advantage of managerless Newcastle in this difficult period at St James’ Park.