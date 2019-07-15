Chelsea have confirmed on their official site that young midfielder Mason Mount has signed a new five-year contract with the Blues.

This will excite Chelsea fans who have longed to see more academy players coming through at Stamford Bridge, with far too many top young players sent out on loan in recent years, never to return.

This cost the west Londoners in a big way on a few occasions, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku going on to become star players for major Premier League rivals after failing to get opportunities at the Bridge.

Mount, however, has clearly done enough to impress, and of course notably worked under new manager Frank Lampard at Derby County last season.

The 20-year-old caught the eye in his loan spell in the Championship, and has now made it clear he’s ready to become a key part of the first-team at Chelsea.

‘It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family,’ he told the club’s official site.

‘I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day. I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea.

‘I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.’

Very proud to have signed for an additional 5 years @ChelseaFC. I joined the club at the age of six and it feels like home. We have a great team, with so many exciting young players and I can’t wait to get the season started. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/eu6xi936nz — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 15, 2019

CFC fans will hope the appointment of Lampard as manager will mean more of a link to the club’s academy, with the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte not doing enough to promote youth in their recent spells in charge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also recently signed a new contract and it looks like Chelsea can look forward to a bright future with players like him, Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.